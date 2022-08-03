At least 17 Opposition parties have dubbed as "dangerous" the recent Supreme Court judgement upholding amendments made in 2019 to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), giving more powers to agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED). "We hope that the dangerous verdict will be short-lived and constitutional provisions will prevail soon," read the statement, signed by representatives of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI(M), Samajwadi Party and the RJD, among others.

Check Tweet:

All opposition parties, including TMC, INC, DMK, AAP, TRS, SP, CPI(M), RJD & Shiv Sena, issue a joint statement, placing on record their "deep apprehension on the long-term implications of recent Supreme Court judgement upholding, in entirety, the amendments to the PMLA 2002..." pic.twitter.com/ukWubGpKrO — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)