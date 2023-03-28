The Allahabad High Court has started publishing judgments in the Hindi language. The decision was taken after Justice Pritinker Diwaker took oath on Sunday, March 26. Bombay High Court Bats for Feeding Stray Dogs, Cautions Against Cruelty to Animals.

Judgments in Hindi:

🚨In a first, Allahabad High Court has started uploading judgments in vernacular language (Hindi) on its official website. The same was done after Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker took oath on March 26. pic.twitter.com/8eJHEzWMqS — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 28, 2023

