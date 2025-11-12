A wedding in the Badnera area of Maharashtra's Amravati turned chaotic when two men attacked the groom, Sujalram Samudre, with a knife on stage at Sahil Lawn late Tuesday night, November 11. The shocking incident, caught on a drone camera, shows the attackers assaulting the groom before fleeing on a motorcycle. Sujal was seriously injured and rushed to RIMS Hospital for treatment, while the bride and his mother fainted amid the panic. The groom’s father tried to chase the assailants but was also threatened with a knife. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, and the attack has left the Samudre family and guests in deep shock. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: 25-Year-Old Groom Dies of Heart Attack During Wedding Procession in Sheopur, Video Surfaces.

Groom Stabbed on Stage During Wedding in Maharashtra's Amravati

A wedding in #Maharashtra's #Amravati turned into a crime scene on Monday when the groom was stabbed on stage. A drone deployed to film the function not only captured the attack, it also tracked the fleeing accused and his accomplice for nearly two kilometres. pic.twitter.com/wh1vFUAiCc — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)