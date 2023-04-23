Punjab Police on Sunday conducted flag marches across Mohali after Amritpal Singh, the pro-Khalistan radical preacher who was on the run since March 18, was arrested from Moga on Sunday morning. The Waris Punjab De chief surrendered before Punjab Police today. Amritpal Singh Arrested: NSA Warrants Against ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Executed Today, Says Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill (Watch Video).

Punjab Police Flag March

#WATCH | Punjab police along with security personnel conducted a flag march in Mohali in the aftermath of the arrest of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who was later flown to Dibrugarh in Assam. pic.twitter.com/2SsoSHteIY — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

