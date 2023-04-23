Punjab Police on Sunday conducted flag marches across Mohali after Amritpal Singh, the pro-Khalistan radical preacher who was on the run since March 18, was arrested from Moga on Sunday morning. The Waris Punjab De chief surrendered before Punjab Police today. Amritpal Singh Arrested: NSA Warrants Against ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Executed Today, Says Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill (Watch Video).

Punjab Police Flag March

