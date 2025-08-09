In a terrifying incident caught on CCTV, a man narrowly escaped death when the wall of an abandoned, dilapidated house collapsed in Mohalla Batwal, Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, around 11 AM on Friday. The victim, Akif Mansoori, was passing through the narrow lane on his bike when tons of debris suddenly crashed down, burying him under a cloud of dust. Locals, alerted by the deafening noise, rushed to pull Mansoori out after much effort. He sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital, while his bike was badly damaged. The house, owned by local resident Azhar, had been shut for years and was in a dangerously weak condition. The collapse came just three days after relentless rainfall battered the city. Barabanki Tree Collapse: 5 Killed After Tree Falls on Moving Bus Amid Rainfall in Uttar Pradesh; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Biker Crushed Under Falling Wall of Abandoned House

Horrific accident in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: A dilapidated house wall collapsed, and a biker was buried under the debris. He narrowly escaped with his life. The incident was caught on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/akkzPemelV — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) August 8, 2025

