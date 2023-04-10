A Karnataka State Congress President, DK Shivakumar, visited the Nandini Milk parlour in Hassan on Monday (April 10) in the midst of Amul's controversy in the state. It has been alleged that Amul's entry can hamper the social interest of Karnataka farmers. Amul Vs Nandini: We Want to Protect Our Farmers, Says DK Shivakumar on Karnataka Milk Row (Watch Video).

Congress State President Visits Nandini Milk Parlour

Karnataka | State Congress President DK Shivakumar visits Nandini Milk parlour in Hassan today, amid controversy over Amul's entry into the state pic.twitter.com/ySoykoBFSV — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

