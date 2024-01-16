Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the new state-of-the-art campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram, Sri Sathya Sai District, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. While addressing the public at NACIN, PM Modi said, “Fight against corruption and action against corruptors were our govt's priority. You all must have got information on the Niti Aayog report that was released yesterday. When a govt is sensitive about poor people and when a govt works with a clear motive to eliminate the sufferings of the poor, there will be results. Niti Aayog has said that, in our nine years of government, around 25 crore people have escaped poverty.” In the country where for years there were slogans of 'Garibi hatao', 25 crore people escaped poverty in 9 years, it is historic, he added. Andhra Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Veerabhadra Temple in Lepakshi (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public at NACIN in Andhra Pradesh

#WATCH | Sri Sathya Sai, Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi says, " Fight against corruption and action against corruptors were our govt's priority...you all must have got information on the Niti Aayog report that was released yesterday. When a govt is sensitive about poor people and when a… pic.twitter.com/S2SbOxf7H7 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

