Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the cloudburst incident in Amarnath in which 10 people have lost their lives till now and many are affected and said all possible assistance is being given to those affected. A cloudburst was reported near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday.

Check Tweet:

Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

