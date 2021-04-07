Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's son Anmol Ambani hit out at the government over COVID-19 lockdowns and categorising work based on priority. He took to social media and lashed out at the government for imposing lockdown, terming it a 'very sinister plan' adding that, it has nothing to do with people's health. In his tweets, he questioned, ‘What Does Essential Even Mean?’

"Professional 'actors' can continue shooting their films. Professional 'cricketers' can play their sport late into the night. Professional 'politicians' can continue their rallies with masses of people. But YOUR business or work is not ESSENTIAL. Still don't get it?" he said in one of his tweets.

