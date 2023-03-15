In yet another shocking incident of animal cruelty in the country, a man in Tripura allegedly tied his ‘pet’ dog to his jeep, forcing the animal to catch up with the speeding vehicle on Sabroom-Agartala Highway. The dog, however, died as the result of the hideous act, according to the local reports. Taking cognizance of the matter after a photo of deceased dog tied to the jeep went viral on social media, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha informed via Twitter that the state police had seized the vehicle and arrested the accused involved in the case. Greater Noida Shocker: Three Puppies Die After Being Thrown From Multi-Storey Building, UP Police Order Action (Disturbing Pic).

Dog Dragged To Death in Tripura, Accused Arrested:

Police arrested the accused in connection with the brutal act of dragging a puppy by a vehicle. The vehicle has also been seized and the police are taking further legal action. https://t.co/MrfucjsHtO — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) March 15, 2023

