The acts of crime against stray animals has seen a rapid jump in past some years. On the same line, an incident has come to fore in Greater Noida where three puppies were allegedly thrown from a multi-storey building, causing their death. The incident took place in Gaur City, and was highlighted by a Twitter user on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh police has ordered a probe in the matter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Throws Nine Puppies Into a River in Budaun District; Case Filed.

Three Puppies Die After Being Thrown From Multi-Storey Building (Disturbing Pic):

