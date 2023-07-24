Anju, a married woman from Rajasthan, crossed the Indian border in Amritsar City and embarked on a journey to meet her lover in Pakistan. Though she entered Pakistan on July 21, the reports of her arrival emerged on Sunday. The love between Anju and Nasrullah had blossomed through their friendship on Facebook, and now she was determined to unite with him. Anju sent a video showing her entrance into Pakistan through the iconic Wagah border crossing. Anju Rafael-Nasrullah Case: 'This Is Cheating', Says Husband of Indian Woman Who Went To Meet 'Facebook Friend' in Pakistan; Urges Government To Let Her Come Back (Watch Videos).

Anju in Pakistan Video:

#Exclusive | Anju, A married Indian woman from Rajasthan has travelled all the way to Pakistan to meet a man she befriended and fell in love with on Facebook. Now, she has sent a video where she can be seen entering Pakistan from Wagah border. #WagahBorder #Pakistan #Anju pic.twitter.com/MPFZYmUUn0 — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 24, 2023

