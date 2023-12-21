In the latest development in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday, December 20, rejected the bail plea of ​​the main accused Pulkit Arya. The court passed the order during the hearing held on December 20. While rejecting Pulkit Arya's bail plea, the court said that this is a serious crime and all the testimonies taken in the lower court so far have confirmed that all the accused were present at the spot at the time of the incident. During the hearing, the family of the deceased told the court that the resort was vandalised by the accused to destroy the evidence. The CCTV cameras of the resort were switched off and the DVR was also tampered with, Ankita Bhandari's family stated before the court. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: SIT Under Deputy IG P Renuka Devi Formed To Probe Death of Receptionist, Says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Pulkit Arya's Bail Plea Rejected

