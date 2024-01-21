Mukesh Ambani has adorned his residence, ‘Antilia’, in celebration of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya. A video of Antilia Decked Up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha has gone viral on social media. Mukesh Ambani, along with wife and Reliance Foundation founder Nita Ambani, sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, will attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Ram Mandir Inauguration: Mukesh Ambani, Family Will Attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

Antilia Decked Up for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

#WATCH | Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' decked up ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mKoTRNWZSV — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

