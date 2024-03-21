Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is moving to the Supreme Court as the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any interim protection today from arrest in connection with the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy scam case. The news agency ANI reported that Arvind Kejriwal's legal team is attempting to seek an urgent listing and hearing on the matter. ED at Arvind Kejriwal's Residence: Nearly a Dozen Officers of Enforcement Directorate Arrive at Delhi CM's House to Serve Him Summon in Excise Policy Case (Watch Videos).

Arvind Kejriwal Moving Supreme Court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moving Supreme Court. Delhi HC today has refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action. The legal team is making an attempt to seek an urgent listing and hearing on the matter. — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

