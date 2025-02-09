Posters promoting Asaram Bapu's "Asaram Parent's Worship Day" have sparked outrage after being spotted in public spaces, including Delhi Metro stations and Navi Mumbai. Shared by user Saurav Kumar on February 8, images of the ads featuring the convicted rapist and self-proclaimed spiritual guru quickly went viral, prompting a response from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). In a statement, DMRC confirmed that instructions had been issued to remove the ads from Metro premises, with the process set to begin that night, though complete removal could take time. Meanwhile, similar hoardings appeared in Navi Mumbai, specifically near Vashi and Kopar Khairane stations, igniting further public backlash. Local resident Sumit Sharma condemned the posters on X, urging the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to take swift action. These ads were reportedly organised by the Saint Shri Asaram Bapu Ashram in Ahmedabad. ‘Highly Shameful’: Lawyer Blasts Delhi Metro for Featuring Ad on Rape Convict Asaram Bapu, DMRC Responds.

DMRC Orders Removal of Asaram Bapu Posters

DMRC has issued immediate instructions to the licensee to get these advertisements removed from the Metro premises at the earliest. The process of removal of these ads shall be started tonight. However, it may take some time for their removal from the system. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 9, 2025

Hoardings of Rape Convict Asaram Bapu Surface in Navi Mumbai

After Delhi Metro now Navi Mumbai... Are You Serious!!!! @NMMConline .... Rape convict Asaram in 'Matra Pitra Diwas' hoardings.. Hoardings of 'Parents Day' ads featuring the rape convict outside Vashi Station, Koparkhairne.. 'SHAME"@NMMCCommr.. Sir kindly take action pic.twitter.com/BlOXldcY8L — Sumit Sharma (@sumitsharma_87) February 9, 2025

