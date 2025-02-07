The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) faced criticism after advertisements featuring self-styled godman and convicted rapist Asaram Bapu were spotted inside metro premises. A lawyer condemned the ads on social media, calling it “highly shameful” and questioning how a convicted criminal’s image was allowed in a public space. The ads promoted Parents Worship Day and included Asaram Bapu’s photographs. Following public outrage, DMRC responded, stating that it had instructed the responsible licensee to remove the advertisements immediately. The removal process began the same night, though officials noted it would take time to complete. Delhi Metro Services To Start at 4 AM on Elections and Counting Day To Facilitate Duty Staff, LG Vinai Saxena Declares Public Holiday for Voting; Check Details Here.

Delhi Metro Faces Backlash Over Ads Featuring Rape Convict Asaram Bapu

DMRC has issued immediate instructions to the licensee to get these advertisements removed from the Metro premises at the earliest. The process of removal of these ads shall be started tonight. However, it may take some time for their removal from the system. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)