A Twitter user accused Ashneer Grover's new venture 'CrickPe' of copying and pasting content from popular fantasy sports app Dream11. Grover launched this new app ahead of IPL 2023, which will start on March 31. Reacting to Grover's tweet where he announced the launch of this fantasy sports platform, a Twitter user named Sandesh Jangam shared a screengrab of the 'Points System Content' on the app, which clearly mentioned, "A player who has been transferred from one team to the other might still be available for selection for his older team until the next scheduled team update on Dreamll. However, no points will be attributed to in such a situation." However, we did not find the Dream11 part in the app's content once we checked it. It is likely that the Dream11 part in the CrickPe app might have been updated after the Twitter user flagged this issue. Ashneer Grover Launches Fantasy Cricket App CrickPe Ahead of IPL 2023, Aims to Take on Dream11 and MPL.

Screengrab of the Content on CrickPe App

App looks great. Has the content been copied from Dream11? Here is Crickpe's point system mentioned the Dream11. Content writer tu to gaya...😅 pic.twitter.com/afa8Wn5nt6 — Sandesh Jangam (@sandesh055) March 23, 2023

Copy-Paste?

