Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is celebrating his birthday today, February 1. Sarma turned 54 as he celebrated his special day with supporters and well-wishers. The BJP leader was born in Jorhat on February 1, 1969. He is currently the finance and health minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says ‘Correct Age of Embracing Motherhood Is From 22-30 Years’.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Birthday:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated his birthday with his supporters and well-wishers at his residence in Guwahati last night. He turns 54 today, on 1st February. pic.twitter.com/Qq7hwVTe2e — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)