Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the launch of a new scheme, ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita’, aimed at supporting women self-help groups in rural areas of the state. The scheme comes in the wake of a significant increase in the annual income of 7 lakh women engaged with self-help groups, which has risen to Rs 1 lakh this year. Under the new scheme, the government will provide an initial amount of Rs 10,000 in the first year. In the second year, the state government will contribute Rs 12,500, and the bank will provide a matching loan of Rs 12,500, which will need to be repaid by the beneficiary. The scheme has certain eligibility criteria. Women from general and OBC categories should not have more than three children, while women from the Moran, Matak, Tea Community, and SC/ST categories should have a maximum of four children. Assam Govt Announces Vacancies for Over 10,000 Posts in Education Department; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says, 'Will Exceed Promise of Creating More Than 1 Lakh Government Jobs'.

‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita’ Scheme

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "We will start a new scheme 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita' for women self-help groups in rural areas in the state. This year the annual income of 7 lakh women engaged with self-help groups has gone up to Rs 1 lakh. Under this scheme, in the… pic.twitter.com/G7rj0gLkXf — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)