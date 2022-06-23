Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MO Vinayak Raut on Thursday said at least 18 MLAs who are camping in Guwahati with Eknath Shinde have contacted Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai. Raut expressed the belief that several of those MLAs will return soon.

Check Tweet:

At least 18 MLAs in Guwahati have contacted Shiv Sena leaders in Mumbai and several of those will return soon: Vinayak Raut, Shiv Sena MP (file photo)#MaharashtraPoliticalTurmoilpic.twitter.com/PhH5EtbAEs — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

