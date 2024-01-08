Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town is all decked up with solar lights ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in the city. Taking forward the vision to expand the use of renewable energy sources as far as feasible in the temple town, UP government is all set to illuminate the parks in Ayodhya with solar trees. A video shared by news agency ANI, shows solar lights installed in parks ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Uttar Pradesh new and renewable energy development agency (UPNEDA) is likely to install more solar trees in the coming days. Ayodhya To Emerge As Model in Clean Energy Production With Establishment of 40 MW Solar Power Plant.

Solar Lights Installed Across Ayodhya:

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: Solar lights installed in parks as Ayodhya being made a solar city ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of January 22nd. pic.twitter.com/UjorP0xNAf — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

