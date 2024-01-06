The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President, Badruddin Ajmal, during a public address, asked Muslims to stay home between January 20 and 26 and also avoid travelling by train during Ram temple consecration. “BJP is an enemy of our religion," AIUDF chief made provocative remarks. Ajmal said, "We will have to be cautious. Muslims should not travel by train from January 20 to January 25. The Ram idol will be placed in Ram Janmabhoomi, the entire world will witness this. Lakhs of people will come. BJP's plan is big." "During this period, we should not travel by train and should stay at home. BJP is the biggest enemy of the Muslims. BJP is the enemy of our life, our faith, our Azaan..." Ajmal said at an event in Barpeta in Assam. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Uddhav Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena To Perform ‘Maha Aarti’ in Nasik on Ram Temple Consecration Day.

Badruddin Ajmal Asks Muslims to Stay Indoors

Barpeta, Assam | AIUDF chief and MP Badruddin Ajmal says "We will have to be cautious. Muslims should not travel by train from January 20 to January 25. The Ram idol will be placed in Ram Janmabhoomi, the entire world will witness this. Lakhs of people will come. BJP's plan is… pic.twitter.com/AsYwDpMyQH — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)