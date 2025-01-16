In a shocking daylight robbery caught on CCTV, two armed robbers shot and killed one security guard while injuring another before making off with INR 93 lakh in cash from an ATM in Bidar, Karnataka, on January 16. The armed assailants, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on the guards as they were preparing to load the cash into the ATM at Shivaji Chowk. The CCTV footage shows the robbers, wearing masks, snatching the cash container after firing six rounds at the security personnel. The police have launched a massive manhunt, barricading roads leading to the crime scene and forming multiple teams to track down the suspects. Authorities are yet to confirm the identities of the attackers. Bengaluru: Family Loses Gold and Cash Worth INR 1 Crore After Nepalese Couple Drugs Employer With Breakfast in Sonappa Layout, Investigation Underway.

Armed Robbers Kill Guard, Loot INR 93 Lakh from Bidar ATM

Dramatic daylight #Robbery in #Bidar A bike-borne two armed #Robbers fired 6 rounds on the security personnel, killing one of them and injuring another when they decamped with ₹93 lakh cash meant to be loaded at the #SBI #ATM, near the District Collectorate in Bidar,… pic.twitter.com/3R04WjBdVh — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 16, 2025

