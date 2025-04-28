A shocking hit-and-run incident occurred in Udupi, Karnataka, where a two-wheeler rider collided with an elderly woman on April 25, around 6:30 PM. The woman, who was attempting to cross a busy road, was struck by the oncoming scooter, which left her severely injured. Despite the crash, the rider fled the scene immediately without offering any assistance. Fortunately, a nearby auto-rickshaw driver and concerned passersby came to her rescue and rushed her to the hospital. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which has since surfaced, showing the reckless rider's escape. Chitradurga Road Accident: Car Flips 15 Times After Hitting Divider on NH-150A in Karnataka, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Scooter Rider Rams Elderly Woman in Udupi

— Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) April 27, 2025

