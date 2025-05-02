A routine morning turned deadly in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden on May 1 when a speeding ambulance mowed down multiple people on BTS Road, killing one and injuring six others. The incident occurred around 8:30 am and was captured on CCTV, with the disturbing video now circulating widely online. Police identified the driver as 30-year-old Chiranjeevi, who was allegedly recklessly operating the Sanjeevini ambulance. The vehicle crashed into two pushcarts, an auto-rickshaw, a scooter, and a pedestrian, triggering panic in the busy area. Authorities are investigating the case, while residents remain shaken by the tragedy. Mysuru Road Accident: Reality Show Star Aleesha Dies After Her Car Loses Control and Crashes in Karnataka While Traveling to Bengaluru for Performance.

1 Killed, 6 Injured in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An overspeeding ambulance on BTS Road, Wilson Garden, struck seven people—one feared dead, six injured on May 1. A case has been registered at Wilson Garden traffic police station. Forwarded video. Viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/xQCdmT0KNO — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) May 2, 2025

