Are you wondering if banks are open today, March 24? The two-day nationwide bank strike planned for March 24 and 25 has been deferred after positive assurances from the finance ministry and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), representing nine bank employee associations, called off the strike on Saturday, March 22, following a conciliation meeting led by the Chief Labour Commissioner. This means banking services will remain operational today as discussions on key demands, including a five-day workweek and adequate recruitment, continue. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for April 22, when the IBA will present a progress report. Bank Strike Postponed: Bank Unions Defer 2-Day Nationwide Strike After Assurance From Finance Ministry and Indian Banks’ Association.

No Bank Strike Today:

