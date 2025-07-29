A 21-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison, blaming harassment by his wife in a final video message. The deceased, Raj Mishra, can be seen in the viral clip saying, "Khushi, I’m a Jaat, I’ve taken poison, now leave me alone." Reportedly, the incident occurred around 8 PM on Sunday, July 27, after a reported domestic dispute, following which his wife left for her maternal home. Family members rushed him to a hospital, but he died en route to Gorakhpur Medical College. A letter also surfaced alleging pressure from his wife and in-laws to transfer land ownership. Police have taken the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation. Moradabad: Woman Dies by Suicide, Blames In-Laws in Final Video Before Hanging Herself in Uttar Pradesh.

'Leave Me Alone Now', Says Man After Consuming Poison (Viewer Discretion Advised)

"ल ख़ुशी हम जाट हई, सल्फास खाए, अब हमार पीछा छोड़ दियो" पत्नी की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर युवक ने जहर खा लिया। जब तक लोग इसे अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे, युवक की मौत हो गई. यूपी के बस्ती की घटना है. pic.twitter.com/BhwvKLFwyt — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) July 28, 2025

Man Dies After Consuming Poison in Basti

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

