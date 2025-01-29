The beating Retreat 2025 ceremony is underway at Vijay Chowk. The beating Retreat ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the Beating Retreat ceremony. President Droudapi Murmu has also reached to witness the ceremony. The ceremony is being attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, among other dignitaries. Scroll down to watch the live streaming of the Beating Retreat Ceremony 2025. Republic Day 2025: BSF Commemorates 76th R-Day With Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border, Showcases Blend of Military Discipline and Cultural Pride (Watch Video).

Beating Retreat Ceremony 2025 Live Streaming

