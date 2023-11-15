A consumer court in Bengaluru recently directed IndiGo Airlines to pay Rs 70,000 to compensate a couple who had their vacation in Port Blair spoiled due to a delay in receiving their checked-in luggage. The bench comprising President Shivarama K and members Chandrashekar S Noola and Rekha Sayannvar passed the order after concluding that service was deficient on the part of IndiGo Airlines. The airline was ordered to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation, Rs 10,000 for the mental agony suffered by the couple and Rs 10,000 to cover their litigation costs. Bengaluru Couple Reaches Consumer Court Against Airtel for ‘Overbilling’ International Roaming Charges, Wins 20,000 Compensation.

IndiGo Ordered to Pay Compensation

