A fire erupted on the first floor of the Miracle Drinks building in Bengaluru on Friday, April 5, prompting the presence of fire tenders at the scene. A video shared by news agency ANI captured smoke billowing from the building as firefighters battled the blaze. Details surrounding the cause and extent of the fire are currently awaited as authorities work to contain the situation. Bengaluru Fire Video: Intense Blaze Engulfs at Clothing Showroom Near Marathahalli Bridge, Fire Tenders on Scene.

Miracle Drinks Building Fire

#WATCH | Karnataka: Fire broke out on the first floor of the Miracle Drinks building in Bengaluru. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Further details awaited. (Video source: Bengaluru Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/gbfifjUb5R — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)