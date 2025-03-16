A Holi celebration in Bhopal’s Subhash Colony turned fatal when a pickup driver, enraged after being splashed with color, deliberately ran over a youth and dragged him for nearly 200 meters. According to eyewitnesses, a group of young men was playing Holi when some of them threw color at the passing vehicle. The driver, angered by this, got into a heated argument before intentionally driving into one of them. The victim was trapped under the vehicle and sustained severe injuries. Despite efforts to save him, the youth succumbed to his injuries. The accused fled the scene, and police have launched a manhunt, reviewing CCTV footage to track him down. Bhopal: Boy Suffocates to Death After Swing’s Rope Tightens Around His Neck While Playing With Sister in MP.

Enraged After Being Splashed with Colour, Pickup Driver Runs Over Youth

