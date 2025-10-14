A 50-meter stretch of the Bhopal-Indore bypass road near Bilkhiriya village in Madhya Pradesh collapsed on Monday, October 13, leaving a deep crater of about 20 feet near the railway track, disrupting traffic on the busy route. Authorities have barricaded the affected section and diverted vehicles while investigations are underway. The Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) confirmed that preliminary findings indicate a failure of the Reinforced Earth (RE) wall as the likely cause of the collapse. Divisional Manager Sonal Sinha stated that the road, constructed in 2013, will be thoroughly inspected, and action will be taken against those found responsible. Officials have urged commuters to avoid the area until repairs are completed. Videos of the massive pit have been shared by news agencies ANI and PTI, highlighting the scale of the damage. Noida Road Cave-In: No Injuries Reported After Service Road Collapses Near Sector 100 Following Heavy Rainfall, Videos Surface.

Bhopal-Indore Bypass Road Collapses Near Bilkhiriya

VIDEO | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A 50-meter stretch of the Bhopal-Indore bypass road, containing a pit about 20 feet deep, caved in near the railway track. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos –https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/MIHgxoIClc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2025

MPRDC Orders Probe After Bhopal Road Collapse

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | MPRDC Divisional Manager Sonal Sinha says, "Our team arrived at the spot as soon as we received information regarding it. Preliminary findings suggest that the Reinforced Earth (RE) wall has collapsed. The cause of the accident will be clear… pic.twitter.com/oK9Cqnqn47 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

