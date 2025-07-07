A heavy overnight downpour in Noida’s Sector 100 caused a section of the service road to collapse, creating a 15-foot-deep sinkhole that swallowed asphalt and rubble. Videos shared by IANS capture the huge gap as officials quickly cordoned off the area to prevent further incidents. Fortunately, no injuries were reported when the road gave way early Tuesday morning, July 7. Delhi: Service Lane Collapses Near Janakpuri District Centre, No Injuries Reported (Warch Video).

Noida Road Cave-In:

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: The road near Sector-100 collapsed due to rainfall, forming a 15-foot-deep pit pic.twitter.com/i8vMHj4emo — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2025

Road Collapses Near Sector 100 in Noida

#WATCH | Noida, UP: A portion of the service road caved in following overnight rainfall. Visuals from Noida Sector 100. pic.twitter.com/prxJXW2aJ3 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)