A video going viral on social media shows frustrated Mahakumbh devotees in Bihar pelting stones at an express train as they were left stranded at a station due to overcrowding. The incident is said to have taken place at Madhubani Railway station on Monday, February 10. The viral clip shows the chaos at the Madhubani Railway station in Bihar as a large number of passengers await to board the Swatantrata Senani Super Express train in order to reach Maha Kumbh Mela in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh. As the video moves further, passengers are seen erupting in anger as the Swatantrata Senani Express arrives packed at the station. It is reported that passengers threw stones and even broke the windows of the AC compartments, thereby creating panic among the commuters sitting inside. Railways Deploys 40 Special Trains from Jabalpur to Prayagraj for MahaKumbh Pilgrims.

Passengers Pelt Stone at Swatantrata Senani Express Train in Bihar

Frustrated Maha Kumbh devotees in #Bihar stranded for hours due to overcrowding, erupted in anger as Swatantrata Senani Express arrived packed beyond capacity Desperate to board, some smashed train windows, causing glass to fall onto passengers inside. Viral videos capture… pic.twitter.com/9UEYw8z15Z — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) February 11, 2025

