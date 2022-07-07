A horrifying incident has come to light from Bihar where a tuition teacher brutally trashed a 6-year-old student mercilessly in a tuition class on the outskirts of Patna. The video of the same went viral on the internet. In the video, the teacher can be seen thrashing, kicking, and punching the boy. The accused, Amarkant Kumar has been arrested.

Check Tweet:

Bihar: Tuition teacher Amarkant Kumar arrested for brutally thrashing 6y/o student Teacher thrashed the child after he witnessed teacher talking to a female student.Special team was constituted considering matter's seriousness: SSP Patna (Pic 1,2,3: Screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/II0X832l2E — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2022

