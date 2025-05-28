Popular bike rider and content creator Naina, along with her husband Arpit, has accused the staff at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple of biased treatment and promoting VIP culture. The controversy began after the couple was caught filming a reel inside the temple, violating strict rules against mobile phone usage. In a viral Instagram video shared via their handle ‘yatriactors,’ Naina broke down in tears, alleging they were humiliated, stopped from darshan despite waiting since 5:30 am, and asked if they had a VIP pass. She further questioned the preferential treatment given to celebrities like Virat Kohli and Sara Ali Khan, alleging the temple had turned “faith into business.” Meanwhile, a video surfaced showing Arpit recording with a camera, prompting intervention by temple staff. Officials, including Ujjain Collector Raushan Kumar Singh and temple administrator Pratham Kaushik, defended the actions of the staff, stating the couple broke rules and reacted aggressively when confronted. The video sparked massive backlash online, with over 24,000 comments demanding equal treatment for all devotees. Girls Make Instagram Reels on Bollywood Songs at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra Orders Probe After Videos Go Viral.

Biker Couple Accuses Mahakaleshwar Staff of VIP Bias

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nainaa & arpit (@yatriactors)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)