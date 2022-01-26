The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday released the list of 6 candidates for the Goa Assembly Elections 2022. For the Bicholim constituency, Rajesh Patnekar has been named. Joseph Sequeira will contest from the Calangute constituency, while Janita Madkaikar has been named as the candidate for the Cumbarjua constituency.

Check Full List Here:

BJP announces a list of 6 candidates for the upcoming Goa Elections 2022. pic.twitter.com/5AeKPS5l6F — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

