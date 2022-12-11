A video of BJP MLA Preetham Gowda has been going viral on social media wherein he can be heard threatening Muslim voters of Srinagar in Karnataka. In the video, the BJP MLA can be heard saying if they will not vote for him, he will not carry out their personal work. Karnataka BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy Threatens Muslims, Says 'We Are 80%, You're 18; Don't Oppose CAA'.

Video of MLA Gowda Allegedly Threatening Voters:

An alleged video of #BJP #Hassan MLA Preetam Gowda is going viral wherein he threatens #Muslim constituents of Shrinagar to vote for him or else he won't carry out any of their personal work.He goes on to say, he treats #Muslims with love and affection.But, they have ditched him pic.twitter.com/GU7chHHYpA — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)