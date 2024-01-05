A video of BJP MLA Sunil Kamble slapping a police officer in Pune on Friday, January 5, has gone viral on social media. MLA Sunil Kamble was attending an event where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated a transgender ward at Sassoon Hospital. Kamble lost his temper and hit the officer after he tripped and fell while coming down from the stage. The event, which was supposed to be a progressive move for the transgender community, was marred by this violent episode. Kamble, who has a history of controversies, such as a previous allegation of molesting a woman staffer, is facing severe criticism for his conduct. The public and the opposition parties have demanded strict action against the MLA for his assault on the officer. Maharashtra: FIR Against Chhandrapur BJP MLA Kirtikumar Alias Bunty Bhangdiya After Woman Accuses Him and Supporters of Assault and Molestation.

BJP MLA Slaps Cop in Pune:

MLA Sunil Kamble Assaults On-Duty Police Personnel

The power hungry and power drunk BJP and panaas khoke gang continue to shame the state. Yesterday it was the foul mouthed traitor Minister Abdul Sattar who got people lathi charged and today we have BJP MLA Sunil Kamble hitting a cop on duty pic.twitter.com/cq7PRVlUJr — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)