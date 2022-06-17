Ahead of the Maharashtra MLC Elections 2022, the Bombay High Court dismissed the pleas of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Mallik and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for permission to cast their votes on June 20th for the MLC polls. Both of them will not be allowed to cast their votes.

