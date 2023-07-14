A video has captured the attention of UP Police where a group of boys in UP's Kannauj district was seen performing a dangerous stunt involving triple riding and forming a human chain with other children on bicycles. The viral video shot between 6.30 am and 7.00 am this morning, July 14, raised concerns about the safety of children studying in nearby coaching centers. The UP Police have taken immediate notice of the incident and have directed Kannauj police to take necessary legal action. Video: Youth Pulls Off Dangerous Bike Stunt on Busy Road in Rampur, UP Police Initiate Action After Clip Goes Viral.

Police Take Swift Action in Response to Viral Video

उपरोक्त प्रकरण में संबंधित को आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित कर दिया गया है। — kannauj police (@kannaujpolice) July 14, 2023

