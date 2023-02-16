Spanish lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a law granting paid medical leave to women suffering severe menstrual pain. With this, Spain has become the first European country to advance such legislation. The law, which passed by 185 votes in favour to 154 against, is aimed at breaking a taboo on the subject, the government has said. Menstrual Pain Leave in India: Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Plea on Period Pain Leave Next Week for Female Students and Working Women.

Spain Backs Europe’s First ‘Menstrual Leave’ Law:

