A day after Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, DCW chief Swati Maliwal slammed the police and the Central Government for not taking any action against the BJP leader. Speaking about the Delhi police chargesheet, Maliwal said, "Delhi police has submitted concrete evidence against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in court. I want to ask Delhi Police why they didn't arrest him, even though they knew he sexually harassed wrestlers." She further questioned the Central Government and asked why they did not take any action against him. The Delhi Police Chargesheet filed against former Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stated that one complainant had mentioned six places where she felt she was molested by the former WFI chief. The charge sheet also stated that based on the investigation so far, Brij Bhushan Singh was "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Liable To Be Prosecuted and Punished for Offences of Sexual Harassment, Molestation and Stalking: Delhi Police Chargesheet.

Swati Maliwal Questions Delhi Police Over Chargesheet Against Former WFI Chief

#WATCH | DCW chief Swati Maliwal says, "Delhi police has submitted concrete evidence against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in court. I want to ask Delhi Police why they didn't arrest him, even though they knew he sexually harassed wrestlers. Central govt should also answer why they… https://t.co/sLPo6Az7lu pic.twitter.com/e7nkCx2h53 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

