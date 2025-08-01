A major fire erupted early Friday morning in a shop located within the Khamgaon Municipal Council complex in Buldhana, Maharashtra, causing extensive damage and losses estimated in lakhs. The blaze, which started around 7 AM, quickly engulfed the ground-floor shop, destroying all goods inside. Initial investigations point to a short circuit as the likely cause of the fire. Firefighters responded promptly and managed to bring the flames under control. A video released by the news agency IANS shows the shop engulfed in fire while authorities and local residents inspect the aftermath. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Furniture Shops at Azad Chowk, Short Circuit Suspected (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks Out at Khamgaon Municipal Complex

Buldhana, Maharashtra: A major fire broke out in a shop at Khamgaon Municipal Council complex, destroying all goods and causing losses worth lakhs. Initial investigation suggests a short circuit. Fire brigade later brought the blaze under control pic.twitter.com/Y4qtvZP13W — IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2025

