A shocking incident was reported from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, where several people were injured after a bull rammed into a crowd during a Shiv Tandav performance held as part of an event during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The devotees were watching the performance when the bull suddenly stormed into the gathering, creating chaos and panic. Reportedly, the animal tore through the crowd like a storm, leaving people terrified as they scrambled for safety. Some devotees sustained injuries in the sudden attack, while others narrowly escaped. A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media on August 30, shows devotees screaming and scattering in panic as the bull rammed into the gathering. Bull Attack in Bareilly: Tea Shop Destroyed Within Seconds As 2 Bulls Fight on Busy Road in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Bull Disrupts Shiv Tandav Performance in Farrukhabad

शिव तांडव चल रहा है, इसी बीच नंदी प्रकट हो जाते हैं. मौके पर अफ़रा तफरी मच जाती है. घटना यूपी के फरुखाबाद की है. pic.twitter.com/9q3VruIuOZ — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) August 30, 2025

