The Calcutta High Court recently refused to pass any orders allowing the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to uproot more than 700 trees in Kolkata's Maidan area to construct a new metro railway line. While refusing to vacate an earlier order of a co-ordinate vacation bench preventing the uprooting of trees, the division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya issued a clarification stating that work for the metro has not been stopped, and only the felling of trees has been injuncted. The court also observed that development should be balanced and sustainable even though a metro railway is in the public interest. HC on Gratuity: Calcutta High Court Directs FCI To Pay Employee's Gratuity, Says 'Gratuity Not a Charity, Can Only Be Stopped if Employment Terminated'.

'Balance Public Interest With Sustainability'

