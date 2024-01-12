Bengaluru-based CEO Suchana Seth, who allegedly killed her four-year-old son at a hotel in Goa was taken to the service apartment in Candolim to recreate the crime scene. A video of the woman being escorted by police to Candolim was shared by news agency ANI. The Bengaluru based CEO Suchana Seth was arrested on January 8 for allegedly killing her son in a service apartment in Goa's Candolim and taking his body back to Karnataka in a bag. Goa Horror: Bengaluru AI Startup CEO Suchana Seth Kills Minor Son in Candolim, Travels Back to Karnataka With Body in Bag; Arrested.

Calangute Police Escort Suchana Seth To Candolim To Recreate Crime Scene:

#WATCH | Goa: Calangute Police team takes Suchana Seth, Bengaluru CEO accused of killing her four-year-old son, to the service apartment to “recreate the scene of the crime.” pic.twitter.com/nba6G57zRE — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

