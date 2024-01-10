The last rites of the four-year-old boy who was murdered by his mother, Suchana Seth, in Goa were performed at Harishchandra Ghat in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 10. According to the reports, Bengaluru startup CEO Suchana Seth’s husband performed the last rites of their murdered son. Meanwhile, the autopsy report has revealed several other details about the murder. According to the report, Seth used a towel to strangle her son, which made his veins pop out. Suchana Seth Arrested for Murder in Candolim: All You Need To Know About Bengaluru-Based CEO Who Killed Her Son in Goa and Travelled With His Body to Karnataka.

Goa Murder Case:

#WATCH | Karnataka: The last rites of the four-year-old boy who was murdered by mother Suchana Seth in Goa were performed at Harishchandra Ghat in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/pcDmIsFZQ4 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

