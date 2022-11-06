A video has surfaced on social media, where a tea stall owner is seen making tea with a dose of Old Monk rum. According to a Twitter user, the weird concoction is being sold at Sinquerim Beach in Candolim, Goa. The vendor first heats up a kulhad. He then sets kulhad on fire and puts Old Monk rum in it. He then pours the tea into it. As the mixture settles down, he puts it in another pot and serves it to people. Meanwhile, the video has received the wrath of the internet as users said "end is near' after the video went viral. Omelette With Jeera Soda and Oreo Biscuits! Kolkata Street Vendor's Viral Food Fusion With Eggs Makes Netizens Sicken.

Old Monk Chai:

Old monk tea in Goa. The end is near!!! 🙉 pic.twitter.com/1AYI0ikR40 — Dr V 🦷💉 (@DrVW30) November 3, 2022

